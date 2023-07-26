FIFA+ Dramatically Expands CTV, FAST Channel Distribution

As coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 heats up, FIFA has announced a ground-breaking expansion of FIFA+ that make the streaming platform available on five new connected TV apps, with launches on Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, and five new FAST channel platforms, with FIFA+ now available on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel and Rakuten TV.

"We are excited to bring FIFA+ to fans through these connected TV apps and FAST channel platforms , extending our reach and making football more accessible to a wider audience," said Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s director of strategy, digital and FIFA+. "Our goal is to connect fans from every corner of the world and provide them with unrivaled access to the sport they love. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving that vision and bringing the beautiful game to everyone. Every innovation we make is rooted in growing the game, and we want to thank all the CTV and FAST platforms for their support in making this happen.”

Featuring a wide range of originals, live broadcasts, and an extensive archive, FIFA+ will be on home screens of millions of fans globally as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues, FIFA said.

Content from the tournament is available across the platform – including interviews, highlights, full match replays after 24 hours in select territories, and more - while more than 50 countries including Brazil, Japan and The Netherlands can enjoy live broadcasts of the matches.

FIFA reported that FIFA+ welcomed 211 million unique users for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, alongside a staggering 190 million views on match recaps, captivating fans with expertly curated highlights.

The entire FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 archive was released on the platform earlier in July of 2023, alongside a ground-breaking women’s football documentary, All Roads Lead Down Under – one of FIFA+’s most ambitious Original storytelling projects yet.