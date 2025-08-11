ESPN DTC and Fox One to Offer Discounted Streaming Bundle

Fox has announced that its new streaming service Fox One will be bundled with ESPN's direct-to-consumer service.

BRISTOL, Conn. and LOS ANGELES—As ESPN and Fox prepare to launch new direct-to-consumer services on August 21, the two companies have announced that beginning on Oct. 2, consumers will be able to purchase ESPN DTC and Fox One bundled together for $39.99 a month.

The bundle represents a discount of the ESPN DTC, which is regularly priced at $29.99 a month, and Fox One, available separately for $19.99.

The ESPN DTC offering and Fox One service will both individually become available to consumers beginning August 21. The combined bundle will be available for purchase beginning on October 2.

"Working with Fox One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN's world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way," said Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere."

"Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers," said Tony Billetter, senior vice president of strategy and business development, Fox Direct to Consumer. "Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan."

The ESPN DTC offering will give fans access to all of ESPN's linear networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, as well as newly expanded NFL content and more. For more information about ESPN DTC, visit www.Stream.ESPN.com .

Fox One will bring all of Fox's leading News, Sports and Entertainment branded content together in one dynamic streaming platform. For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers will have live streaming and on-demand access to the real-time thrills, bold voices, and defining stories across the full portfolio of Fox brands including Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Local Stations and the Fox Network as well as the option to bundle Fox Nation and B1G+ within one platform. The latest updates and information about the upcoming Fox One service are available at www.FoxOne.com .