ESPN’s Direct-to-Consumer Service to Launch Aug. 21

BRISTOL, Conn.—In a long-awaited move that could have a major impact on the pay TV ecosystem, ESPN said it will launch its previously announced direct-to-consumer streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The new app will offer two plans, including an unlimited plan for $29.99/month that gives fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks—ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes—in addition to ESPN on ABC events, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, and more.

Bundling opportunities for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu include a special offer at launch for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.

The announcement of the launch date, came as ESPN also announced a new deal with the NFL that will provide subscribers with more content on the app.

The August launch of ESPN DTC was timed to coincide with the start of the college football and NFL seasons, the tennis U.S. Open, international soccer, women’s college soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and more. In the future it will also offer access to the start of the WNBA playoffs, PLL playoffs, and NBA and NHL seasons, as well as UFC and WWE events.

ESPN reiterated that all subscribers to ESPN’s unlimited plan—either through ESPN DTC or a traditional pay TV provider—will have live and on-demand access to all of ESPN’s leading studio shows as well as a robust, on-demand library featuring “30 for 30” films, ESPN Originals, replays, and more.

ESPN also stressed that the enhanced ESPN App will introduce a more personalized, dynamic viewing experience for fans. Those include multiview options, integrated game stats, betting information, fantasy sports and commerce, along with a personalized SC For You.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more details, including subscription pricing, bundle options, visit https://bit.ly/ESPNDTC.