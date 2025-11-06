ESPN Strikes Exclusive Betting Partnership With DraftKings

BRISTOL, Conn., and BOSTON—ESPN and DraftKings today announced an agreement naming DraftKings the sports programmer’s exclusive official sportsbook and odds provider, effective Dec. 1.

Beginning in December, DraftKings entertainment products will be exclusively integrated across ESPN platforms with a full rollout expected in 2026. Fans will be able to access betting features and offerings, such as DraftKings’ sportsbook, daily fantasy and DraftKings Pick6, at launch. The pair will also collaborate on responsible gaming, ESPN said.

DraftKings will also power the betting tab within the ESPN app. DraftKings customers will also receive special promotions for ESPN Unlimited, ESPN’s newly launched direct-to-consumer product.

“Our betting approach has focused on offering an integrated experience within our products,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “Working with DraftKings, a leader in the space, will allow us to build upon that foundation, continue to super-serve passionate sports fans and grow our ESPN direct-to-consumer business. We are excited about this new collaboration with DraftKings.”

ESPN BET will shift to a sports-betting content brand with DraftKings sportsbook integrations, anchored by ESPN’s betting show, “ESPN BET Live,” which currently airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and dedicated social and digital channels.

“ESPN’s unmatched visibility across the world of sports make this collaboration a natural fit,” said Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings. “As an innovative leader in digital sports entertainment, DraftKings is uniquely positioned to integrate our technology and products with ESPN’s iconic brand and storytelling power. Together, we’re delivering a seamless, engaging and responsible experience that elevates how fans connect with live sports.”

DraftKings operates in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and Ontario, and has more than 10 million customers across its products.

More information is available on the ESPN website.