DAZN Rolls Out ‘Ultimate’ Pricing Plan Including Pay-Per-View Boxing

NEW YORK—DAZN has rolled DAZN Ultimate, a new pricing plan that will include pay-per-view boxing matches, along with regular streaming events in one $44.95 monthly subscription in the U.S.

Traditionally, PPV events for boxing have been sold separately. The new plan, which has been rolled out in 170 countries gives customers access to 185-plus fight nights and a minimum of 12 PPV events per year, which DAZN said could save subscribers more than $535 a year.

The plan also offers fans more choice in how they buy and watch world-class events, with pay-monthly and up-front annual subscription options available.

Additionally, DAZN Ultimate subscribers in the U.S. and U.K. will benefit from HDR and Dolby 5.1 surround sound available for select events.

“When DAZN entered boxing, we immediately challenged the status quo by bringing some of the biggest fights in the sport exclusively to streaming,“ DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said. “We are shaking things up once again with DAZN Ultimate, launching an evolution of pay-per-view that will make boxing more accessible to fans. DAZN Ultimate reflects our long-term vision: to build a sustainable, fan-centric ecosystem for boxing that rewards loyalty and delivers unforgettable experiences.”

Current and new subscribers can join via the DAZN app, website, and most connected devices. Pay-per-view events will continue to be available for purchase by DAZN subscribers on a standalone basis.

An introductory offer will be available in select markets. Existing DAZN subscribers will also have the opportunity to upgrade their current subscription to DAZN Ultimate.

In boxing, DAZN is home to the top promotions and partnerships in the world, including Riyadh Season, Ring Magazine, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, while also regularly partnering with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

More information on upcoming bouts and pricing is available here.