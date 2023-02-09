LiveU To Showcase Complete LRT-Based Production Workflow At NAB Show

LiveU will demonstrate its complete suite of live video services, ranging from contribution and production to distribution, at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The enhanced LiveU video production ecosystem is built on LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) protocol, which offers low latency, high quality and solid resiliency.

During the NAB Show, the company will feature what it’s calling “a world-first production approach” based on LRT across the entire workflow.

The company also will showcase its on-demand subscription solutions for seamless cloud, on-prem and hybrid workflows, which lower costs, reduce time to air, increase audience engagement and distribute to multiple channels at the same time. LiveU also will feature its latest 5G and cloud-based solutions, it said.

See LiveU at 2023 NAB Show booth N3058.