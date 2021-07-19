CNN+ Plans Q1 2022 Launch

ATLANTA—The direct-to-consumer service CNN+ has announced it will go live in Q1 2022, and unveiled new details on its programming, its executive leadership and its app strategy.

The new service will offer eight to twelve hours of live content per day at launch and will feature original content separate and distinct from CNN’s cable news networks.

The service will also draw on a library of non-fiction series and will be announcing new original series and films later this year.

Daily programming will offer topical deep dives and lifestyle content from some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as from new talent, the company reported.

Library content from its non-fiction, long form programming will include past seasons of CNN’s award-winning original series and films, including `Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,’ `Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,’ `This is Life with Lisa Ling,’ and `United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.’

CNN will continue to have a single app where CNN+ subscribers can access CNN+’s programing and pay TV subscribers can access the TV everywhere experience. The app will include CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, which will be available exclusively for pay TV subscribers.

If pay TV subscribers choose to maximize their experience, they can also subscribe to CNN+ to access the full CNN+ programming all in one place, CNN reported.

CNN’s digital news platform--CNN.com and CNN mobile apps--will remain a separate, free offering serving news consumers around the globe.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide. “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

In terms of executive leadership, key executives include:

Andrew Morse, chief digital officer for CNN Worldwide, is the executive in charge of CNN+, with oversight of the content, product development and business operations of the platform.

Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide’s head of product is the general manager of CNN+, with oversight of product development, customer acquisition and marketing, strategy and growth and revenue operations.

Rebecca Kutler, senior vice president and head of programming for CNN+, is overseeing the development, production and programming of live and taped programs for CNN+.

Courtney Coupe, senior vice president of content strategy and operations for CNN+, is overseeing the strategy, curation and programming of content on CNN+, as well as community management.

Robyn Peterson, CNN Worldwide’s chief technology officer, is overseeing the team of technologists and engineers developing a world class platform and user experience for CNN+.

CNN’s Original Series and Films unit, led by CNN Worldwide executive vice president for talent and content development, Amy Entelis, is developing new series and films for the platform. Vice president of program development Katie Hinman will lead the development and production of external series for CNN+, working with Jon Adler, vice president of program development for CNN Original Series.