ChyronHego to Provide Player Tracking for Swedish Premier Football League

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—Svensk Elitfotboll, the governing body of the Swedish premier football league Allsvenskan, has launched a league-wide rollout of player-tracking technology driven by ChyronHego’s Tracab. By the start of the 2015 season in March, fixed Tracab installations will be installed at all arenas in Allsvenskan—giving the league new capabilities for capturing ball and player positional data in real time and at centimeter-level granularity.

Tracab is a part of SEF’s “connected stadium” program to install wireless networks and technologies in all arenas and provide richer data to coaches, other league personnel and Allsvenskan fans. Tracab uses patented image processing technology to identify the position and speed of all moving objects within each football arena. The system generates live X, Y, and Z coordinates for every viewable object, including players, referees and the ball, at 25 times per second. The data provides information for coaches to evaluate player performance and track metrics such as distance run, speeds, stamina, team formations, and more. In addition, the Tracab data will be used to enhance live television coverage with instant virtual replays as well as second-screen applications and streaming to arena video walls.

“ChyronHego’s Tracab player tracking technology is a cornerstone in our objective to be the most digital and connected football league in Europe,” said Lars-Christer Olsson, chairman of SEF.



In addition to SEF, Tracab is installed in over 125 arenas and is used in more than 2,000 matches per year by the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, and many more sports federations around the world, according to ChyronHego.