Chuck Silber promoted to NewTek COO

Chuck Silber has been promoted to chief operating officer and a member of the board of directors of NewTek.

Previously, Silber was the senior vice president of sales at the company. In his new role, Silber will oversee all customer contact departments, including sales, marketing, strategic development, content development and customer and support services.

Prior to NewTek, Silber served as vice president of sales at Avid Technology where he managed the company’s Americas direct and channel sales efforts, as well as their professional services organization.

