NAB to Host Broadcasters Foundation Media Mixer in DC

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) has announced that its next Media Mixer will be hosted by Curtis LeGeyt, President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), with special guests NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell, one of the most highly respected journalists in broadcasting, and Joel Oxley, President and General Manager of Hubbard Radio’s WTOP, Washington DC.

Kelly O'Donnell (Image credit: NBC)

The one-of-kind industry networking event is open to all in broadcasting at no charge and will be held at NAB headquarters, 1 M Street SE, Washington, DC, Thursday, Nov. 6, 4:30 to 7:00PM ET.

BFOA Media Mixers celebrate the camaraderie of the broadcasting community and bring to light the charitable mission of the BFOA to provide a lifeline to colleagues in acute need from illness or disaster.

Joel Oxley (Image credit: Hubbard Radio)

“We thank the NAB for providing this impressive event space at their headquarters, and we’re grateful to Curtis, Kelly, and Joel for their support in making this event a success for all attendees,” said Scott Herman, Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Our Media Mixers bring together junior and senior level broadcast professionals and on-air celebrities, while raising the profile of our mission to help every broadcaster who qualifies for aid.”

O’Donnell is the Chief Justice and National Affairs Correspondent for NBC News. She contributes to all NBC News platforms and properties, appearing regularly on Nightly News, TODAY, and Meet the Press, as well as on the streaming service NBC News NOW.

Free admission to the BFOA Media Mixer is made possible by sponsors, The Taishoff Family Foundation and the TVB. Registration is required. Please click here.

Previous Media Mixers have taken place in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin, with more planned in cities across the country.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For information about the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to make a donation or apply for aid, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or contact the BFOA at 212-373-8250, or info@thebfoa.org.