Today is Broadcasters Foundation of America Giving Day

Today, Thursday, July 20, 2023 is Broadcasters Foundation of America Giving Day.

From the Foundation:

Broadcasters Found of America Giving day is a day for everyone in radio and television to come together as one community to support colleagues, across every position, in need of financial assistance due to critical illness, accident, or disaster. The campaign also strives to raise awareness of the Broadcasters Foundation to ensure that anyone in radio and television who might qualify for aid knows about its charitable mission and can apply.

“Giving Day is an opportunity for everyone in radio and television to help our colleagues,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. As broadcasters, we are storytellers. Whether behind the scenes in marketing, sales, or administration, part of the production team, or on-air talent, everyone in the radio and television broadcasting profession has a common goal: to share vital stories with their communities.

But who is there to help these essential community members when a natural disaster strikes, or an illness disrupts a family’s financial security and safety? The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s unique mission is to support our professional community during these hard times, when our colleagues are unable to work and struggling to pay basic living expenses.”

To read what some of our recipients have said about the help they received – in their own words - please click here.

“Support for the Broadcasters Foundation of America comes directly from within our broadcasting community,” noted Scott Herman, chair of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Over the past 15 years, our grantmaking has increased dramatically, distributing $400,000 in 2007 to almost $2,000,000 in 2022. We currently help an average of 400 broadcasters each year through our two grant programs. Our monthly grants support broadcasters on a continual basis while they recover from an illness or accident. Our emergency grants provide one-time financial aid following a devastating natural disaster or home emergency.

“I ask every broadcaster to please make a donation, in any amount, to help those in our industry who need it most,” added McCarthy.

To make a donation to the Broadcasters Foundation click here. To apply for financial aid or make a general donation, radio and TV professionals may visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373- 8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.