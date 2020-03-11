Avid Cancels NAB Show, Connect 2020 Plans

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has made the determination to pull out the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas due to concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19). In its official announcement, the company said that it will cancel participation in all trade conferences and other large face-to-face events globally for at least the next 60 days.

This decision will also result in the cancellation of the Avid Connect 2020 conference that was slated to take place in Las Vegas in mid-April.

“While these were difficult decisions for Avid, and for me personally, we feel strongly that helping stop the spread of severity of the COVID-19 virus is not just the job of governments and healthcare providers, but the responsibility of every individual, organization and corporation around the globe,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and president of Avid. “We will take this opportunity to try new methods and experiment with different approaches to better engage with our clients, users and the community around the globe. Avid remains supportive of the NAB Show and looks forward to next year’s event.”

Rather than the in-person gatherings the NAB Show and Connect 2020 would have offered, Avid has announced that it will host an online broadcast to introduce all of its new products that were set to be unveiled during the two conferences.

Later in the year, “when public safety can be assured,” Avid and the Avid Customer Association plan to host regional Connect events in multiple locations worldwide, though no details were given at this time.

Avid is the latest company to announce that it will not be attending this year’s NAB Show due to the coronavirus, following previous announcements from AJA , Nikon , Ross Video and more.