AJA Backs Out of 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—AJA will not be taking part in the 2020 NAB Show, as the company announced that it was withdrawn from the annual industry conference in Las Vegas because of the risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and for the “health and safety of our employees and partners worldwide.”

AJA’s plans to share its NAB Show product announcements, demos, channel partner meeting and press conference instead as web-based video conferences. No date has been announced for these web-based video conferences.

This marks the first exhibitor to announce that they will not attend the 2020 NAB Show as a result of concerns over COVID-19.

NAB has said that plans for the show have not changed and is set to go on as scheduled in Las Vegas from April 18-22. The organization has made a resource page available for attendees to find best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"Our thoughts are will all members of our show community who are affected by the coronavirus and cannot join us this year," NAB Show said on its resource page. "We are in contact with the exhibitors and attendees who are impacted by travel restrictions and working with them on options in the absence of being able to attend in 2020. With the exception of these extraordinary cases, we are not seeing any unusual cancellations from exhibitors. Likewise, our attendee registration continue to pace with the normal patterns we see year-over-year."