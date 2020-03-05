Nikon Not Going to 2020 NAB Show Over Coronavirus

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Nikon has opted to bow out of the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas over concerns from the coronavirus (COVID-19). The decision also covers MRMC, a Nikon Group company.

This is the second exhibitor to announce that they will not be attending this year’s NAB Show due to coronavirus, following AJA’s exit earlier this week.

“Nikon’s first priority is always the health and safety of our employees, partners and customers,” Nikon’s statement read. “As we continue to closely monitor and gauge the impact of COVID-19, Nikon Inc. and MRMC … have made the decision not to participate in NAB 2020. We will continue to closely evaluate our travel policies, programs and activities to mitigate risk.”