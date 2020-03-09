Ross Video Withdraws from 2020 NAB Show

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it will not participate on-site at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas, citing health and safety concerns over the coronavirus (COVD-19) as it continues to spread and has caused many travel restrictions.

“Ross Video regrets to announce that we are withdrawing from the NAB Show 2020,” the company said in a statement. “Ross has been at every NAB since 1974 and this has not been an easy decision to take, but we have a clear duty to our employees, our customers and families.”

Ross noted that as the number of COVD-19 cases has increased around the world, many companies have put travel restrictions in place, including AJA, Nikon, TVU Networks and others.

CEO David Ross said in the statement that Ross Video is developing contingency plans and intends to virtualize elements of the show to make sure customers learn about the new offerings from Ross.

In addition, according to ProVideo Coalition, Adobe also plans to pull out of the NAB Show.

The 2020 NAB Show is still scheduled to go on as planned, April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.