Atomos Unveils Shinobi II HDR Monitor

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has introduced Shinobi II, a slim, lightweight, 5-inch, 1500nit HDR monitor designed for vloggers, creatives and photographers and announced its immediate availability from the company’s authorized resellers.

“The most common requests from Shinobi users have been for camera control and a brighter HDR screen,” said Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. “Camera control required a USB-C port for the widest-possible camera compatibility and a new, brighter screen required a redesign. So, Shinobi II has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern mirrorless/DSLR cameras and HDR or SDR video workflows, as well as amazing HDR photo shooting.”

Shinobi II controls most Canon, Panasonic and Sony mirrorless cameras over USB-C. Z CAM E2 models are controlled via a separate serial cable. Atomos plans to support cameras from Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System and SIGMA with future firmware updates, it said.

“We’ve designed the camera control interface with a focus on common settings that need to be adjusted on a shot-by-shot basis,” said Young. “The exposure triangle is an essential element of all photography, and Shinobi II has sliders for adjusting lens aperture, shutter speed and ISO. With immediate and responsive access to these settings, getting perfect exposure on the 1500nit HDR monitor is a breeze, especially when used in combination with our powerful monitoring tools. These include histogram, waveform, false color, zebra, focus peaking and zoom.”

White balance is adjustable via a slider. Shinobi II conveniently triggers camera recording, which is particularly useful when the camera is mounted on a gimbal. Recording status is shown by a red edge display, irrespective of whether the recording is triggered by the camera or from the Shinobi II, the company said.

Shinobi II weighs 7.4 ounces (210 grams) and includes the company’s locking cable connectors for HDMI and USB ports. The monitor’s touchscreen is 50% brighter than its predecessor, and it supports 10-bit HDR video and photo monitoring with zero latency.

More information is available on the company’s website .