Ateme Taps Google Cloud to Enhance Closed Captioning

PARIS—Ateme, a provider of video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions, today announced it is leveraging Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities to automate large-scale, multilingual subtitle generation, a move Ateme says could drastically reduce costs and production times while enhancing content accessibility and value for audiences worldwide.

Ateme’s file transcoding application, TITAN File, is containerized as microservices and deployed through Google Kubernetes Engine. Media files stored in Google Cloud Storage are processed by Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s unified AI development platform. This distributed, flexible, and scalable infrastructure has allowed for a smooth transition and seamless integration into client workflows, according to Ateme.

“This innovation addresses a key challenge for content creators and distributors who have often been limited to translating content into a single language, thereby restricting international distribution and accessibility for non-English speaking or hearing-impaired audiences,” said Yohann Guilloux, VP Global Partnerships at Ateme.

“In the face of exploding content volumes, it’s no longer enough to have good technology: you have to be able to innovate quickly, at scale, and with the right partners,” said Jules Mermet-Husson, Cloud Solutions Architect at Ateme. “Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities enable us to automate what was once a challenging process. Together, we are building an agile, open, and scalable platform that transforms every technical constraint into an opportunity for value creation.“