Ateliere to Debut TAMS Replay Capability at 2025 NAB Show

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—Media software solutions provider Ateliere Creative Technologies has announced that it will showcase TAMS (Time Addressable Media Store) replay capabilities for the first time at the 2025 NAB Show.

Ateliere will be showing the solution at its booth W1267 between April 6 to 9.

TAMS is a BBC Research & Development initiative to encourage time-addressable media storage approaches that enable next-generation media applications, the company explained.

TAMS offers a new way of working with cloud-based productions to streamline fast-turnaround edits and Ateliere Live is uniquely positioned to feed a TAMS media store with time-addressable content, thanks to a unique approach to content ingest and contribution, the company reported.

One of the most exciting use cases for TAMS replay lies in live sports production. With Ateliere Live, content from multiple cameras can be ingested directly into a TAMS-compliant media store in real-time, capturing every detail, from multiple angles. Operators such as technical directors or vision mixers can then initiate replays by selecting a specific camera, previewing a replay window, and integrating it seamlessly with the live program output. This functionality ensures swift access to contextual replays tailored to audience needs, the company explained.

At the NAB Show, Ateliere will also showcase its vision for combined Atelere Live and Ateliere Connect workflows—where content flows fluidly and efficiently across production, postproduction, and distribution, enriched with critical contextual metadata. This aligns with the broader mission of TAMS to enable more intelligent decision-making and resource allocation throughout the global media supply chain.

2025 NAB Show attendees can see TAMS and Ateliere solutions in action at booth W1267 in Las Vegas from April 6-9, 2025 or book a private meeting to discuss your workflow needs and how Ateliere solutions can help. For more information, visit www.ateliere.com .