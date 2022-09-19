Amagi Launches Its Cloud Playout Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that its broadcast-grade cloud playout product, Amagi CLOUDPORT (opens in new tab) is now available at the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Amagi enables broadcasters to thrive in a multi-screen world by helping them move beyond legacy workflows and embrace the advantages of unified broadcast workflows on the cloud,” explained Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi. “By collaborating with a trusted public cloud provider like Google Cloud, we are ensuring our services retain their quality while offering as many benefits as possible to our customers.”

Amagi has developed cloud-native solutions for the broadcasting industry for over a decade and Amagi's partnership with Google Cloud is a logical next step in Amagi's efforts to solidify its position as an innovative SaaS provider in media and entertainment, the company said.

"Amagi's solutions have been continuously innovative,” said Kip Schauer, global head of media and entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud. “Our partnership will allow them to further accelerate their solutions' flexibility and efficiency, and help them achieve higher customer satisfaction.”