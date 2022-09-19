Amagi Launches Its Cloud Playout Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
The partnership offers media and entertainment customers access to Amagi’s playout solutions built on Google Cloud
NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that its broadcast-grade cloud playout product, Amagi CLOUDPORT (opens in new tab) is now available at the Google Cloud Marketplace.
"Amagi enables broadcasters to thrive in a multi-screen world by helping them move beyond legacy workflows and embrace the advantages of unified broadcast workflows on the cloud,” explained Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi. “By collaborating with a trusted public cloud provider like Google Cloud, we are ensuring our services retain their quality while offering as many benefits as possible to our customers.”
Amagi has developed cloud-native solutions for the broadcasting industry for over a decade and Amagi's partnership with Google Cloud is a logical next step in Amagi's efforts to solidify its position as an innovative SaaS provider in media and entertainment, the company said.
"Amagi's solutions have been continuously innovative,” said Kip Schauer, global head of media and entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud. “Our partnership will allow them to further accelerate their solutions' flexibility and efficiency, and help them achieve higher customer satisfaction.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.