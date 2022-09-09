Amagi Unveils Latest Version of CLOUDPORT Playout Solution at IBC 2022

AMSTERDAM—Amagi introduced an upgraded version of the Amagi CLOUDPORT broadcast-grade channel playout platform at the ongoing IBC 2022 convention here.

Offering a broad set of functions from media ingest to scheduling and playout, Amagi CLOUDPORT is designed to reduce the complexity of workflow management. With support for HD and UHD video quality, captioning, advanced graphics, low latency and ad placement, the solution offers a choice of redundancy levels to ensure channels never go down, the company said.

“The futuristic world of CTV-led Free Ad-supported Streaming TV awaits, and Amagi CLOUDPORT is your golden ticket,” said company co-founder Srinivasan KA. “By intuitively and efficiently managing channel playout, Amagi CLOUDPORT optimizes investments and resources for broadcasters, allowing them to focus their efforts on creating compelling viewing experiences across the linear TV and OTT value chain.”

Enhancements include: user interface changes to enable more efficient operation by one user; playlist management additions, including: editing layout; viewing past, current and future items; search and replace of assets; search filters; playlist versioning; show and break management; missing asset identification; and upgrades to advance simplicity and speed of operation, the company said.

Other new capabilities include the ability to set placeholders for assets and graphics in the Amagi CLOUDPORT media library and the generation of notifications of missing video, audio, caption and secondary files.

