Altitude Sports IDs, Authenticates Subscribers With Synacor Platform

BUFFALO, N.Y.—Regional sports network (RSN) Altitude Sports is using Synacor’s Cloud ID identify and access management platform to enable simplified, seamless authentication and identity management across all platforms.

Altitude Sports, the home of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Mammoth, uses Cloud ID for existing MVPD deployments. The platform provides subscribers with simple experiences when accessing a rich lineup of sports and sports-related content across different devices, Synacor said.

Synacor’s SaaS-based managed services solution supports integrations across MVPD, telco and other partners, as well as direct-to-consumer opportunities in the future, allowing Altitude to focus entirely on providing a top-level consumer digital experience, it said.

“Streaming and sports media deals are pushing content to new places faster than ever,” said Dave Zur, senior vice president of operations and engineering at Altitude Sports. “Cloud ID is ensuring that our sign-in process has the speed, security and scalability we need to quickly deliver to virtually any platform where fans want to access our programming.”