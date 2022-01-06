Allen Media Digital Launches Sports.TV

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group newly-created Allen Media Digital division has launched a new free-streaming platform Sports.TV. The service aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations.

The Sports.TV initial line-up features more than 60 free channels, including: Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, and many more to come.

The company said that Sports.TV will provide subscribers the ability to transact as it launches regional sports networks, pay-per-view, ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sports betting on the platform throughout 2022.

“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favorite words--sports and free,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that Sports.TV has already received enormous ad support. Sports.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.”

Sports.TV is now available for streaming on Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, as well as worldwide web, and with launches on Roku and Apple TV digital platforms coming soon.