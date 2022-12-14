A+E Networks Taps PFT to Digitize Legacy Content
Prime Focus Technologies digitized and delivered a large volume of A+E content for use on multiple platforms
LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has announced that it successfully delivered large volumes of long-form and short-form legacy content for A+E Networks (AETN) using its CLEAR AI and CLEAR enabled media services.
PFT collaborated with AETN in digitizing its legacy content to be cloud-ready and to meet the growing fulfillment demand for linear and non-linear outlets (FAST, NextGen TV, OTT, AVOD, and SVOD). In addition, PFT worked with AETN to optimize their files to allow for faster content reuse and redistribution to meet future end-point specifications.
"PFT has processed and transformed large payloads of content to date, leveraging CLEAR and its AI. A key aspect of this project was to train the CLEAR AI engine on the editorial guidelines. Both teams worked together to ensure that this is done promptly to achieve the scale needed to deliver within the desired timeline." said Ankur Jain, senior vice president of sales at PFT North America. "We are focused on the accuracy and actionability of our AI/ML tools. Such use cases will continue to increase operational efficiencies, enable quicker monetization and hence bring measurable business benefits to our customers."
PFT leveraged a combination of its CLEAR AI and its media services team to deliver for AETN, the company explained.
First, the legacy videotapes were digitized at PFT's New York facility. The digitized files were then ingested into CLEAR for further processing. CLEAR supply chain management tools enabled PFT and AETN teams to automate media logistics, track tasks and provide visibility into the process. CLEAR AI then automatically processed the file and rearranged all segments per the AETN specifications to create a master file.
PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, a global leader in M&E industry services. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com (opens in new tab)
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.