Atlanta DTH Unveils ATSC 3.0 Gateway

ATLANTA—Atlanta DTH has announced its new ATSC 3.0 Gateway, a compact plug-in receiver that offers easy off-air reception of NextGen TV and display on any IP-compatible smart display.

The low-profile unit fits beneath or alongside a modern TV display and offers a control app to provide on-screen access to a wide range of features. TV channels can be selected via a grid-style electronic program guide and watched live. The gateway can pause a show for up to 60 minutes and rewind it for up to five minutes, the company said.

The gateway also makes synopsis information available for all listed programs. Closed caption subtitles can be activated to support viewers with hearing impairments. Dual tuners and a built-in Wi-Fi 5 transmitter enable simultaneous viewing of preselected channels or a second channel on a mobile computer, media tablet or smartphone, it said.

Capable of receiving both legacy DTV and NextGen TV, the gateway can be connected easily to an incoming antenna feed. The ATSC 3.0 Gateway, which comes with a mains power adapter, has four rear-mounted ports, including a coaxial antenna input, a 10/100 Ethernet input for direct internet sourcing, a USB 2.0 output to the smart TV and a DC power input, it said.

The new gateway will make its first appearance at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Atlanta DTH will be in booth W7903 at the NAB Show .