Accedo Helps ITV Expand ITVX to Sony PlayStation 4 and 5

STOCKHOLM—Global video solutions provider, Accedo has announced that it worked with ITV in the U.S. to expand the reach of the broadcasters streaming service, ITVX to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles in the U.K.

Acceedo worked on the initial Dec. 2022 launch of ITVX, which delivers a mix of live linear content, curated FAST channels, and an extensive VOD library and has about 40 million registered users. An ad-funded service, ITVX also includes subscription tier ITVX Premium.

The launch on Sony PlayStation consoles will make its programming available to an even wider audience.

Huw Byrne Jones, Streaming Director of Engineering (Core Experience), ITV, explained that “Launching ITVX to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles supports ITV’s position as a leader in UK advertiser-funded streaming. Making ITVX more widely available will help us increase active users and create more value for advertisers. Accedo is a trusted partner, and has been instrumental in supporting ITV in bringing the ITVX service to this platform.”

“The expansion of ITVX on to additional platforms will help ITV deliver its world-class programming to even more people, while also offering viewers more choice in ways to watch,” added Martin Sebelius, senior vice president of EMEA and Latin America, Accedo. “This is important in today’s fragmented market where users are able to access content on an ever-expanding range of devices and platforms. Ensuring expansive reach is imperative in staying competitive and in aiding both user acquisition and retention strategies.”