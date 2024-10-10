Miri Technologies Unveils Dual-Cellular Bonding Router at NAB Show New York 2024

NEW YORK—Miri Technologies has launched the Miri X510, a dual cellular bonding router that allows users to combine multiple wired and wireless internet connections into a single, resilient link capable of delivering data streams even from remote locations with poor coverage. It bowed the product at the 2024 NAB Show New York, which concludes today.

The Miri X510 integrates channel bonding from Speedify. The router can bond up to seven internet links, including Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, satellite and mobile data connections. Automatic failover ensures seamless connectivity even if one internet connection fails. The Miri X510 can bond 4G LTE and 5G, helping to overcome network congestion at crowded venues, the company said.

The router features two SIM slots (SIMs not included) for the integrated 5G and 4G modems; two RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports; Wi-Fi 6 connectivity; and two USB ports for optional modems. Speedify’s Pair & Share function, which allows the router to share data connections from mobile devices on the same network via the Speedify app, can increase bandwidth even more, the company said.

Miri worked with Magewell to develop the router to ensure it would meet the requirements of broadcasters, live streamers and video production professionals. The new router is being demonstrated in Magewell’s booth at the show.

Unlike dedicated video contribution systems that may also bond connections, the Miri X510 is not limited to delivering video and audio and isn’t tied to any particular codec or streaming protocol. It supports any type of data from financial transactions to live streams in any current or future format, Miri said.

“While the Miri X510 is ideal for the connectivity needs of everything from public safety and emergency management to retail and hospitality, live-event streaming and remote production are two of the most demanding use cases because of their high bandwidth requirements and challenging remote venues," Miri Chief Technology Officer Ryan Brenneman said.

“Having the best production gear can be meaningless if you don't have a resilient and fast enough internet connection to bring your live creations to your audience,” he added. “We designed the X510 specifically with these challenges in mind, and during development have proven its abilities in locations ranging from Wi-Fi-congested convention centers to a high-profile live stream from a rural field to hundreds of thousands of social media viewers.”

