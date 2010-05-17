Wohler to feature Rockridge video monitor line

At next month’s Infocomm, Wohler will showcase the first releases in its new Rockridge video monitor line with 3G/HD/SD-SDI support and MPEG-4 decoding capability. Features include in-picture level metering, waveform and vectorscope display. The monitor line is designed to enable robust single- or multichannel analysis in the most sophisticated of broadcast environments.

Multiscreen models allow operators to view either four separate images or a mix of images and monitoring tools such as waveform, vectorscope or the PID table, which functions much like a table of contents for a given stream. Connectivity options for the new monitor line include 3G, SDI, component, composite, DVI and GPI inputs, as well as dual-input SDI with loop-through for each.