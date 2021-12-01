Sony Now Shipping Airpeak S1 Drone for Video Professionals

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics today announced the availability timing of the company’s first-ever professional drone, "Airpeak S1." The introductory model in the new Airpeak line, the S1 is the world's smallest drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera. Pre-sale opens today, Dec. 1, 2021, with an expected customer ship date of Dec. 24, 2021.

Introduced at CES 2021, Sony’s Airpeak S1 drone is designed for professional users, and is compatible with a wide range of Sony’s camera bodies including the Alpha 1, Alpha 7S series, the Alpha 7R series, the Alpha 9 series, FX3 and others. It leverages proprietary technology and delivers for smooth maneuverability at high speeds with highly stable wind resistance, enabling high-quality aerial images and video content.

“We’re excited to now make the new Airpeak S1 drone available for purchase, and for the amazing set of possibilities this drone opens for cinematographers,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The drone’s compact size, new software features and advanced imaging, sensing, AI and robotics reflect the high quality the industry respects Sony for, and enables content creators and commercial professionals to capture images and video not possible before.”

The drone includes Sony’s “Airpeak Flight” iOS-based app which integrates and monitors all hardware related to the drone, giving the operator real-time status display and updates on screen. An "Airpeak Base"ii web application is also available, allowing the operator to manage the equipment, create advanced flight plans, run the same pattern repeatedly, and fully manage and troubleshoot flight logs. For multiple operators, Airpeak S1 also includes a dual operation mode so one user can operate the drone as another operates the gimbal and camera, while each can monitor the content being recorded.

An optional cloud service, “Airpeak Plus”ii is available by paid subscription and provides additional data storage, advanced geofencing options, and import/export of flight logs.

Airpeak S1 suggested retail price is around $9,000 and will ship with two (2) pairs of propellers, a remote controller, two (2) batteries and a battery charger. A third-party gimbal made specifically for Airpeak S1 will be sold separately. Pricing for Airpeak S1 accessories can be found https://electronics.sony.com/more/c/airpeak . The optional “Airpeak Plus” subscription service will retail for around $300 for a 12-month period, with the optional “Protect Plan” coverage also available.