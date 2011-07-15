Softel to showcase subtitling and captioning at IBC

Softel will highlight its subtitling and captioning solutions for next-generation workflows at the IBC Show in Amsterdam in September.

The systems are designed for broadcasters transitioning to tapeless, upgrading to HD, exploring multiplatform delivery, rolling out multilanguage feeds or focusing on 3-D.

Softel’s ScheduleSmart is a workflow technology that uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind subtitles, captions and ancillary data to content.

It introduces flexibility in subtitling workflows by automatically assessing whether there is time to ingest data to media servers or a digital asset management system. If the system determines that early or late binding is not possible, live systems are automatically directed to perform the bind at time of air.

Softel Swift vTX enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format. It allows them to switch between SD and HD formats easily to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution. Swift vTX supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats.

It is a flexible and cost-effective subtitle/caption management and transmission platform that reduces workflow complexity and increases reliability and productivity. The versatile solution features real-time transcoding and a range of automation interfaces with the widest support of file formats available.