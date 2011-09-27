LYNX expands yellobrik transceiver line

LYNX Technik has expanded its yellobrik series with the launch of serial/GPI fiber transceivers at IBC2011. Two models are available: the ODT 1510 and ODT 1540.

These multifunctional modules allow both serial data communications and GPI I/O to be extended over the same fiber link. They enable broadcast and production facilities to migrate a variety of signal types onto fiber usng a single set of modules. Place a module locally and another one remotely for a transceiver solution that transmits and extends RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485 data signals, plus two general-purpose interface I/O over fiber.

The yellobrik transceivers support mixing and matching of serial port connectivity. Users simply set the integrated dip switch on the local and remote modules to their specified incoming and outgoing serial requirements (RS-232 or RS-422/485).

The ODT 1510 yellobrik extends data transmission up to 6.2mi), and the ODT 1540 supports transmission distances up to 24.8mi. The ODT 1540 model is also CWDM-compatible with 18 wavelength selections for multiplexed fiber installations. They offer significant space and cost savings, provide maximum quality and reliability, and help simplify fiber requirements. As with all yellobriks, they are plug-and-play, require no software to operate, and all instructions are printed directly on the module.