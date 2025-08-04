Kokusai Denki 4K Cameras Help Lynx Productions Bring Events to Life

We use Kokusai Denki SK-UHD-7000 4K/UHD cameras for events like the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Mardi Gras, where we capture and live-stream 29 parades over eight days.

METAIRIE, La.—Lynx Productions is a video production company that specializes in bringing events to life through professional broadcast equipment. These events range from capturing live performances for video wall projection to managing shoots for broadcast-quality streams. The latter includes everything from corporate meetings and events to building complete TV shows, and Lynx manages everything from supplying the technology and crew to technical direction across the entire signal flow.

Our commitment to broadcast-quality excellence begins at the acquisition point, where we employ a range of cameras to support different viewpoints and requirements. In addition to Steadicams, FlyCams and POV/robotic, the Lynx Productions team counts 10 Kokusai Denki SK-UHD-7000 4K/UHD cameras, used for both tripod-mounted and handheld acquisitions, among our camera fleet.

Capturing the Parade

We have a large team of talented camera operators, and we find that they do their most creative work when there are SK-UHD-7000 cameras in the mix. We know that the visual presentation will achieve unmatched clarity, warmth and stability, especially for long-range shots. Likewise, the SK-UHD-7000 always captures the primary shot from the front-of-house position.

The SK-UHD-7000 shines in low-light conditions and will shoot in the dark with no evidence of noise or grain in the acquired image. That artifact-free performance is consistent both indoors and outdoors, from the recent Essence Festival of Culture in the New Orleans Superdome to outdoor performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Jazzfest).

(Image credit: Kokusai Denki)

One of our most popular broadcast events is Mardi Gras, where we capture and live-stream 29 parades over eight days on behalf of The Advocate, Louisiana’s largest daily newspaper. This is a simpler shoot, with a stage camera and a second, distant camera on a raised platform to capture long-range shots of marching bands, floats and more as they advance along the route.

We know to expect rapidly changing weather conditions throughout those eight days, shifting from sunlight to clouds with rain, drizzle or mist on short notice. Through those changing conditions of natural light, the performance remains consistent—there is never any flicker or banding thanks to the camera’s high sensitivity and global shutter technology.

Consistent Color

We appreciate the consistent color that these cameras capture. Specifically, the colors that appear on screen are always a real-world representation of what we capture. For example, some cameras will deliver a red or blue shift, but with the SK-UHD-7000, there is no oversaturation of colors and we can always count on a very level playing field across the spectrum.

As mentioned, the Lynx Productions team has a wide array of cameras that we use for varied content acquisition strategies. Kokusai Denki’s CCUs make it easy to color-match our robotics, POVs, PTZs and other cameras with our SK-UHD-7000 images. We can copy any color space and paint those cameras to create superior versions of their image captures.

The durability of these cameras cannot be overstated. Jazzfest is among our lengthiest productions, and our SK-UHD-7000s remain mounted in position outdoors over the event’s entire two-week duration. These are simply very well-engineered camera systems built from high-quality parts, and in the rare event we need service, our representatives are always responsive and available. That remains consistent with the branding change from Hitachi Kokusai to Kokusai Denki, and the quality of our relationship is sure to continue.

Patrick Cloud, director of sales for Lynx Productions, contributed to this article.

For more information, contact Kenneth Cyr at Kokusai Denki at kcyr@kokusaidenki.us, or visit the company’s website at

https://kokusaidenki.us.