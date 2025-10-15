J.D. Power: Wireless Internet Signups Soar Over Last 6 Months

TROY, Mich.—-New data from J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Study shows that residential wireless internet providers are growing more popular with new customers compared to wired providers. T-Mobile ranked the highest nationally in terms of consumer satisfaction among wireless internet providers, the survey found.

More specifically, the study found that wireless providers have seen a 15% increase in new signups over the past six months, compared to 6% for wired providers. Overall satisfaction remains higher for wireless internet, at 647 (on a 1,000-point scale) versus 554 for wired.

“The internet landscape is clearly evolving, with continued rising customer satisfaction and continued strong customer service performance in wireless service,” Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom intelligence at J.D. Power, said. “The high satisfaction we are seeing in the wireless internet segment is attributed to internet speed, availability and the hassle-free ability to start service, combined with a lower price. Additionally, with more provider options, customers are able to choose the service that best fits their lifestyle.”

In terms of consumer satisfaction, the study found:

T-Mobile ranks highest in wireless internet nationally for a 2nd consecutive year, with a score of 663. The segment average is 647.

Verizon ranks highest in the wired internet—East region for a 13th consecutive year, with a score of 578. The segment average is 541.

AT&T ranks highest in the wired internet—North Central region with a score of 554 for a 3rd consecutive year. Xfinity (551) ranks second.

GFiber (formerly Google Fiber) ranks highest in the wired internet—South region for a 3rd consecutive year, with a score of 703. AT&T (595) ranks second and Xfinity (587) ranks third.

AT&T ranks highest in the wired internet—West region for a 4th consecutive year, with a score of 561. Frontier Communications (546) ranks second and Spectrum (542) ranks third.

The 2025 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 27,971 current internet customers served by a provider included in the study. The study measures overall satisfaction with ISPs based on seven dimensions: consistently delivering high-quality service; value for price paid; ease of doing business; level of trust with provider; people; digital tools; and resolving problems or complaints. The study was fielded from August 2024 through August 2025.

Charts showing provider rankings for each region atr available here.