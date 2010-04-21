IBIS, Starfish Technologies work on enhanced MAM features
IBIS has integrated subtitle searching into its iFind media asset management system. IFind, with its integrated audio mining, document searching and management of video and audio assets, can now be used to check the editorial compliance of vernacular languages right up to the point of delivery. The system can also use Starfish Technologies’ subtitle extraction and decode capability to aid the processes.
