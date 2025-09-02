PlayBox Neo Partners with AI-Media on Captioning and Voice Translation

Media playout provider PlayBox Neo has announced that it is working with AI-Media, a developer of AI-powered captioning technology, to integrate advanced automated captioning, translation, and voice translation solutions into the PlayBox Neo broadcast playout ecosystem.

The companies said that the partnership means that broadcasters, government organizations, universities, and corporate AV facilities now have access to cost-effective, broadcast-quality captioning and multi-lingual voice services, which expands their audience reach while staying compliant with accessibility regulations. The service will also allow them to deploy captions and multilingual translation at broadcast quality without incurring additional staffing or infrastructure costs.

PlayBox Neo reported that it has already deployed AI-Media’s ALTA 2110 encoder to deliver both same-language and translated captions for the live streaming financial news network Cheddar. As its model name indicates, the encoder supports SMPTE ST 2110 workflows.

“PlayBox Neo’s modular playout systems are trusted for their 24/7 reliability and ease of use,” says Mark Lovatt, vice president of global strategic accounts, AI-Media. “Our technology is a perfect fit for this ecosystem. Together, we’re enabling broadcasters, government organizations, universities, and corporate AV facilities of every size to deliver professional-quality captions and multilingual voice with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. This partnership enables more organizations to expand their reach, comply with regulations, and create inclusive viewing experiences at scale.”

As a result of the U.S.-based partnership, PlayBox Neo customers gain access to AI-Media’s ALTA 2110 IP broadcast encoder and LEXI Text, an automated captioning solution that delivers same-language and translated captions with broadcast-grade accuracy and ultra-low latency. The solution also includes LEXI Recorded for pre-recorded content, enabling captions to be produced in less than half the program’s runtime. To ensure high accuracy, AI-Media applies its customized Topic Models, which recognize speakers’ names, industry terminology, and brand-specific language, the companies reported.

In addition to captioning, AI-Media’s new LEXI Voice adds real-time translated voice output. With LEXI Voice, PlayBox Neo customers can provide multilingual viewing experiences across both live and on-demand content. These solutions integrate seamlessly with all PlayBox Neo products, making them accessible to every organization using PlayBox Neo technology.

PlayBox Neo solutions—including AirBox Neo for playout automation, the TitleBox Neo CG, and the PlayBox Neo Suite platform—integrate seamlessly with AI-Media services, ensuring broadcasters can add new capabilities without disrupting existing operations, Playbox Neo reported.

The companies described the key customer benefits as follows:

FCC Regulatory, European Accessibility Act (EAA), Ofcom and ACMA Compliance: Affordable, scalable way to meet accessibility requirements.

Expanded Reach: Real-time captioning and voice translation allow channels to engage audiences in new language markets, attracting subscribers and sponsors.

Lower Costs & Complexity: Eliminates reliance on human captioning, reducing scheduling and staffing challenges.

Scalable Growth: Easily adaptable for smaller organizations and networks expanding to new events or channels.

“Our customers want solutions that extend their reach without increasing complexity,” explains Van Duke, director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “By partnering with AI-Media, we’re giving broadcasters a streamlined way to add captions and real-time multilingual voice directly into their PlayBox Neo workflows. It’s an affordable, broadcast-grade solution that opens up new revenue opportunities while ensuring accessibility and compliance. We’re excited to offer this to our customers.”

The PlayBox Neo Suite is a platform that offers centralized control, monitoring, and administration of an optimized multimedia workflow. The current line of "Channel in a Box" products integrates seamlessly with the PlayBox Neo Suite, maximizing existing investments while providing a unified interface for future upgrades. PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products which can be customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management—from ingest and scheduling to transmission.

