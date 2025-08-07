Mediaproxy Unveils New Instant Replay and HTML Content Monitoring Features for Monwall Multiviewer

MELBOURNE—Mediaproxy, a major supplier of IP compliance monitoring and multiviewing solutions, has announced a major update to its Monwall multiviewer platform.

The latest release introduces two important new features: Instant Replay for live incident review and the ability to monitor HTML content directly within mosaic outputs. These enhancements further strengthen Mediaproxy’s commitment to providing innovative tools that address the evolving needs of modern broadcasters and media operators, the company reported.

Both features will be on display during IBC2025 at the company's Stand 5.D76.

Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy said in a statement that “We are proud to be once more leading the way with innovative features. Being able to have high-quality instant replay within our ecosystem of monitoring tools will significantly reduce the time it takes to investigate and clear on-air incidents. The addition of HTML data panels in both our interactive server-side multiviewers further underline our commitment to solving real-world problems for customers today.”

More specifically, the addition of Instant Replay into Mediaproxy’s Monwall multiviewer is designed to help broadcast operators and engineers instantly review incidents that occur during live broadcasts. This function is specifically designed to streamline the process of incident investigation, enabling users to quickly and efficiently assess and address issues without interrupting ongoing operations.

With Instant Replay, operators can leverage a web interface as well as a physical control surface to rewind mosaic outputs for immediate incident analysis. The intuitive interface ensures that live monitoring is not sacrificed while reviewing previous footage, allowing for viewing both real-time and historical media in parallel. This capability is vital for control and monitoring rooms where time is of the essence, especially during critical broadcasts where quick resolution of on-air incidents is paramount, the company reported.

Moreover, the Instant Replay functionality is built to scale across multiple mosaics, supporting comprehensive review workflows in environments with numerous displays. Broadcast teams can now conduct frame-level analysis across all monitored sources, ensuring that no detail is missed. This granular control is paired with high-quality playback, delivering exceptional clarity and precision for effective incident resolution, the company said.

Another significant enhancement to Instant Replay is the option to access the same mosaic outputs via a low-latency web browser interface. This extension allows operators and engineers to work remotely without compromising on speed or functionality, addressing the growing demand for flexible, location-independent broadcast management. Whether in a traditional control room or a distributed remote setup, users can enjoy the full benefits of Instant Replay with minimal latency, contributing to faster response times and more robust broadcast oversight.

In terms of the new HTML content monitoring feature, Mediaproxy reported that this breakthrough allows operators to add HTML PIPs (picture-in-picture) to any mosaic output or to the interactive multiviewer client. With this capability, broadcasters can now track any web dashboard—including those displaying metrics, analytics or live status information—alongside traditional broadcast feeds.

HTML monitoring is not limited to static dashboards. The feature also enables the integration of sites with dynamic video content such as YouTube, Hulu, Roku, Fubo, etc., directly within the multiviewer. This solves a significant challenge faced by broadcasters today: the need to monitor both traditional and web-based content sources in a unified interface. Mediaproxy’s solution streamlines operations by bringing all relevant information—whether from legacy broadcast systems or contemporary web platforms—into a single, interactive display.

For broadcasters managing OTT, FAST, and hybrid workflows, the ability to visualize web content alongside live video feeds is now more critical than ever. Mediaproxy’s HTML monitoring unlocks new possibilities for proactive management, compliance verification and operational efficiency, reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of media monitoring innovation, the company said.

Mediaproxy’s Monwall multiviewer platform will be demonstrated at IBC 2025 on Stand 5.D76.