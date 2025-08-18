ENCO To Showcase Latest Captioning, Translation Developments At IBC2025

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO will make the international debut of its enTranslate Mobile for real-time, personal content translation in public spaces and showcase its enCaption and enTranslate solutions for broadcaster and live events during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

ENCO developed the enTranslate platform to perform real-time, automated translations of live broadcasts and streams, VOD assets and presentations in cooperation with the fast, accurate captioning performance of enCaption solutions, ENCO said.

ENCO has consistently added support for new languages both on-prem and in cloud, which will be shown live in several on-booth demonstrations, including an enTranslate Mobile demo that will invite attendees to scan QR codes to access the platform’s Language Selector on their mobile devices. Once prompted, users can choose from several languages via the Language Selector menu, it said.

The company’s live demonstration of enCaption’s new speaker identification feature, debuting at the show, highlights the dynamic AI voice fingerprinting solution, which detects and identifies each speaker with more than one contributor. This capability is well-suited for shows with large panels like talk shows and those with multiple commentators like sports, the company said.

The technology’s AI-powered functionality is powered through a single-stream audio mix that dynamically identifies each speaker in real time upon analyzing the pitch, timber, accent and speaking style of each participant, it said.

The company will also feature enCaption feeding live captions into virtual production environments, such as the live Qimera virtual production set at its stand, which will debut at IBC this year. The Qimera demo will include green-screen technology with 3D multi-camera tracking, PTZ camera integration, 3D graphics assets and real-time data feeds, including captions that can be composited along with live camera feeds, ENCO said.

See ENCO at IBC2025 Stand 8.C76

