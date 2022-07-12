Avid Introduces NEXIS F-Series Storage, Virtual File System

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has unveiled the latest edition of its NEXIS media server family leveraging enterprise class hardware, including faster storage controllers, disks and network connections, for enhanced performance and support for media projects requiring a greater number of files to be managed.

The new NEXIS F-Series was designed to support evolving media workflows in which large teams of media professionals work offsite by delivering secure, remote access to media and metadata across flash, online, nearline, cloud and archive storage, the company said.

The company also introduced Avid NEXIS | VFS, a new virtual file system that enables deployment of NEXIS storage on premise, in the cloud or as a SaaS solution and makes it possible for editors, VFX specialists and other media creators to collaborate from anywhere, Avid said.

Both Avid NEXIS F-Series storage and NEXIS | VFS file system are available on a subscription basis via the company’s newly announced NEXIS | FLEX purchase plan for media companies transitioning to an OPEX mode, the company said.

Offering performance that can scale to 30 gigabytes per seconds, the new NEXIS F-Series family initially is available with models for Tier 1 online storage, including: Avid NEXIS | PRO+ for small workgroups with a limited need to scale; NEXIS | F2, offering a small footprint for smaller media organization: NEXIS | F2 + F2X, a NEXIS | E4 storage replacement; and NEXIS | F5 supporting high-density storage for large media companies. The NEXIS | F2 SDD, based on flash storage for Tier 0 ultra-high-performance storage, is planned for later in the year, it said.

Two other NEXIS F-Series models, the NEXIS | SDA +, which enables storage management of up to 160 million media files, and the Tier 2 nearline NEXIS | F5 NL with support for ultra-high-density storage, are also available, it said.

The new Avid NEXIS | VFS virtualizes storage into a single pool of shared resources, accelerating collaborative media workflows for teams of any size working remotely in a secure manner, Avid said.

The new virtual file system offers built-in intelligence to automate administrative tasks and allow NEXIS F-series storage to adapt to changing workloads without the intervention of users. NEXIS | VFS dynamically reallocates storage capacity to optimize bandwidth and provides protection by automatically rebuilding drives when required, it said.

NEXIS | VFS allows hundreds of users to browse, find and share media and projects at the same time, regardless of whether they’re on-premise, at a location or working from home.

"Avid NEXIS lets organizations of all sizes… [power] unmatched collaborative performance… bringing intelligence into media workflows and delivering unmatched flexibility…," David Colantuoni, vice president of Video, Post and Storage Solutions at Avid.