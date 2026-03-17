Ben Bradshaw Joins PSSI as Director, Product and Network Development

LAS VEGAS—Live-event transmission solutions provider PSSI Global Services has hired Ben Bradshaw as director of product and network development.

The 20-year veteran returns to the company after five years at EA Sports, where he led a team in creating fully virtualized production platforms that have expanded the video game maker’s cloud production capabilities, PSSI said. He brings experience in transmission, network engineering, and cloud services to his second stint at PSSI, the company said.

“Ben has spent the past five years at the cutting edge of remote production, cloud-based workflows and IT networking,” PSSI CEO Derek Blount said. “His appointment is a big step toward expanding our company. While our best-in-class remote transmission solutions and event management remain the core of our portfolio, Ben will be bringing exciting new products and services to market while expanding the knowledge bases of our engineering and project management teams.”

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Bradshaw will be tasked with evaluating and enhancing PSSI’s strategies for content distribution, storage and protection, the company said. He’ll bring a deep understanding of what content owners and rightsholders need to ensure seamless signal flow across multiple transmission delivery methods, the company said.

“I am thrilled to return to PSSI at such a pivotal moment in its expansion into exciting new frontiers of content distribution,” Bradshaw said. “Our field engineering and project management teams are the best in the world, and I’m excited to provide them with new tools and strategies to help our customers navigate the complexities of live content workflows. It’s great to be back!”

Clients can meet Bradshaw and learn more about his new role at NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 19-22), Booth W1543.