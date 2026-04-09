Tod Musgrave Joins Proton as U.S. Sales & Marketing Director

GARBSEN, Germany—In the runup to the 2026 NAB Show, miniature camera specialist Proton Camera Innovations today announces the appointment of seasoned broadcast professional Tod Musgrave as U.S. sales and marketing director.

Proton will be exhibiting at Booth C.4740 during the show from April 19 to 22.

Widely recognised across the industry for his leadership in the miniature camera sector, Musgrave brings more than a decade of experience from Marshall Electronics, where he established and led the company’s Camera Division as senior director. During that time, he directed camera design, product lifecycle management, marketing and global sales activities, helping to expand the adoption of compact broadcast cameras across a wide range of production environments.

In his new role with Proton Camera Innovations, Musgrave will focus on advancing the company’s miniature camera technologies across the United States, helping to further educate the market, expand Proton’s reach and build on the company’s recent growth. His responsibilities will include leading sales and marketing initiatives while working closely with customers and partners to support new broadcast and production workflows.

“We are excited to welcome Tod to Proton Camera Innovations,” said Stephane Ducobu, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Proton Camera Innovations. “His deep knowledge of miniature camera technology, combined with a genuine passion for the industry, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver premium camera solutions built around comparatively larger broadcast sensors within the smallest possible form factors.”

For Musgrave, the move represents a return to a field that has long defined his career. “I’m thrilled to get back to my roots with POV and FPV cameras with an innovative manufacturer in an industry where camera design starts with broadcast sensors and chipsets,” he explained. “In this segment, attention to detail is paramount, from advanced features such as HD-HDR, UHD and high frame rates to optical zoom, virtual PTZ and true 4K 3D capabilities.”

More information about Proton and its products are available at http://proton-camera.com/ and https://doc.proton-camera.com/ .