Big Ten Network Expands Super Slo-Mo Replay to More Sports with TVU Networks

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks is reporting that Big Ten Network (BTN) has deployed the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) platform to bring super slow-motion replay to a broader range of collegiate sports—extending the capability beyond football and basketball to events like baseball, soccer, and volleyball.

BTN has also expanded the role of TVU RPS Link encoders in its field production trucks, using them as a hot backup to fiber-based workflows and as an early access network that provides connectivity before venue fiber is even activated.

"The primary hurdle for moving our super slo-mo workflows to a remote model has always been the synchronization drift over the open internet," said Nick Smith, VP of Engineering, Big Ten Network. "TVU has allowed us to take super slo-mo replay where it wasn't previously possible."

BTN's football and basketball productions already rely on established, high-end replay workflows. But fans increasingly expect the same caliber of 3x, 4x, and 6x super slo-mo replays from a collegiate wrestling match or soccer game. Until now, the synchronization demands of high-speed replay cameras made that impractical for events without dedicated fiber infrastructure, or having replay hardware on site, which isn't practical for all events. The TVU RPS platform now gives BTN a new option to extend super slo-mo to more sports and more venues—complementing its existing production model rather than replacing it.

TVU RPS units at each venue encode multiple super slo-mo camera feeds and transport them over standard internet, 5G, or Starlink connections to BTN's central production hub, where they arrive perfectly synchronized with zero drift. The hub's Evertz DreamCatcher replay servers then create the super slo-mo content viewers see on air. TVU's synchronization has proven stable over multi-day continuous operation—a level of precision that competing transport solutions have been unable to match, often drifting or requiring manual resets that disrupt live coverage.

For these additional sports, the system also gives BTN full remote control of cameras in the field. From the central studio, operators can adjust cameras, manage tally and intercom, and produce shows across different venues without anyone traveling—allowing BTN to extend its production quality to more events without scaling up on-site crews.

Separately, BTN has also integrated TVU RPS Link units into its regional field trucks as a hot backup for its existing fiber-based productions at major events. If the primary fiber connection fails, the TVU system seamlessly takes over, maintaining the synchronized super slo-mo feeds. The units also run TVU Router, which provides immediate high-speed connectivity to production trucks before venue fiber is activated—giving crews operational access from the moment they arrive on site.

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"Big Ten Network's implementation is a brilliant example of total network orchestration," said Matt McEwen, VP of Product Management, TVU Networks. "They saw an opportunity to use TVU RPS to bring super slo-mo to more sports and more venues, while also adding resilience and flexibility to their existing fiber-based productions. It's a smart, layered approach, and we're proud to support their vision for expanding what's possible in collegiate sports production."