San Antonio Spurs, DAZN Ink Exclusive Streaming Deal

SAN ANTONIO—The San Antonio Spurs have announced a deal with the sports entertainment platform DAZN that will make it the team’s new direct-to-consumer media partner.

As part of the deal, which begins with the 2026-27 season. DAZN will serve as the exclusive direct-to-fan destination for Spurs games, airing all regular season games not selected exclusively for national broadcast, plus all preseason contests and team-produced original programming.

The Spurs also reported that they will also offer 22 games over-the-air through a soon-to-be-announced local broadcast partner.

“Partnering with DAZN gives Spurs fans an easy and innovative platform to follow Spurs game action and additional behind-the-scenes highlights,” said Frank Miceli, chief commercial officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This partnership expands access to Spurs basketball and original content across our home broadcast market while creating more ways for fans to connect with the team. We’re excited to work with DAZN to deliver an engaging viewer experience beginning with the 2026-27 season.”

“The San Antonio Spurs are an iconic sports brand with deep roots in their community,” added Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. “DAZN’s partnership with the Spurs is another important step in our strategy to build the leading entertainment destination for sports fans in the United States. Across the country, we’re partnering with top-tier teams and rights holders to help them strengthen direct relationships with their audiences through a modern, flexible viewing experience. The Spurs share our commitment to innovation and fan engagement, and together, we look forward to bringing Spurs basketball and premium team content to local fans."

As part of the deal, the Spurs will oversee and manage the full production of all games.

The subscription service, which will launch in the coming weeks, will be available throughout the Spurs home broadcast market, which includes full coverage across Central, South and West Texas.

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DAZN noted that fans who become Official Spurs Fan Club members by Wednesday, Sept. 9 are eligible for an exclusive subscription discount. A Monthly Pass will be available for $19.99, while a Season Pass will cost $119.99. Spurs season ticket members will receive a 20% discount on Season Pass subscriptions.

DAZN will also offer its Ultimate Tier with incremental benefits including a 25% off one-time discount code to the Spurs Fan Shop in addition to alternate feeds and camera angles, and multi-view capabilities, enhancing the fan viewing experience.

Monthly Pass Ultimate will be available for $24.99 and Season Pass Ultimate will be available for $139.99.

DAZN will also distribute select Spurs Sports & Entertainment programming, including San Antonio FC matches and NBA G League Austin Spurs games.