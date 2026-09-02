Mediagenix Rebrands Spideo as Mediagenix Curation

BRUSSELS, Belgium—Mediagenix, a provider of smart content solutions “Mediagenix Curation,” a new solution for managing content presentation and discovery across streaming services.

The announcement comes a year after the company announced the integration of Spideo’s humanized content recommendations, personalized discovery, and catalog exploration capabilities into its flagship Title Management solution. Mediagenix acquired Spideo in 2024.

The company says Mediagenix Curation solves the complexities of delivering personalized experiences at scale by combining editorial control with automation and personalization “to execute content presentation strategies at scale.”

Integrated across the Mediagenix ecosystem, the new curation solution helps media companies unify editorial and algorithmic curation by combining human creativity and editorial control with data-driven recommendations in one workflow; give editorial and product teams direct control over content presentation; launch and iterate pages and rails faster without engineering dependency, and increase engagement and retention by surfacing the right content at the right time for the right audience.

“Streaming has moved beyond the question of simply having great content; the challenge now is making sure every viewer can discover the right content at the right moment. That creates a tension between the scale and intelligence that automation can bring, and the editorial judgment that gives a service its identity. With Mediagenix Curation, we’re bringing those two forces together, giving editorial teams the control to shape the experience while using automation and personalization to execute their strategy at scale,” said Patricia Blanco, Product Manager of Mediagenix On Demand and Curation.

“Over time, our ambition is to connect that viewer experience much more closely with the wider content lifecycle, so that what audiences discover and engage with can help inform how media companies plan, schedule and ultimately get more value from their content.”

Mediagenix will demo Mediagenix Curation at Stand 1.B57 during the 2026 IBC Shoiw, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.