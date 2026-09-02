Comcast Technology Solutions To Feature Newly Unveiled AI Workflow Apps At IBC 2026

DENVER, Colo.—Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) today introduced a comprehensive suite of end-to-end AI-powered workflow applications for broadcasters, content owners and operators worldwide and announced it will showcase them during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Building on the foundation of CTS’ VideoAI platform, these new applications deliver AI as practical, integrated solutions to real-world content production and management challenges.

CTS provides end-to-end, production-ready workflow integration that embeds AI capabilities into complete, deployable applications requiring no additional specialist AI knowledge or developer requirements. The new applications are designed to work across the company’s full product portfolio, including Comcast Media360 for broadcasters and content owners, Comcast Sports360 for sports rights holders and standalone deployments of CTS’ Cloud Video Platform (CVP) for operators.

“The video industry is ready to move past AI hypotheticals and onto production-ready applications that solve real problems, generate new business opportunities and integrate seamlessly into the workflows they already rely upon,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising at CTS.

The next-gen AI applications from CTS include:

Video Verticalization: Using AI-driven smart cropping technology, CTS can automatically convert landscape video content into portrait format for social media syndication, intelligently identifying the action center of each scene and making intelligent cut or pan decisions.

Using AI-driven smart cropping technology, CTS can automatically convert landscape video content into portrait format for social media syndication, intelligently identifying the action center of each scene and making intelligent cut or pan decisions. Localization of Regional Languages: Leveraging AI-generated voices, CTS can automate dubbing workflows that previously required human voice talent. The application can extract audio from soundtracks, preserve ambience and music, translate dialog, select appropriate voice matching, relay the finished audio back into the content and generate automated captions.

Leveraging AI-generated voices, CTS can automate dubbing workflows that previously required human voice talent. The application can extract audio from soundtracks, preserve ambience and music, translate dialog, select appropriate voice matching, relay the finished audio back into the content and generate automated captions. Smart Chapters: For distribution-ready workflows combining content and ad insertion, CTS can create AI-driven detection of intros, credit rolls, and ad break candidates, enhanced with weighting algorithms to select the optimal set of ad break points and automatically trigger stream conditioning, transcoding, and packaging.

For distribution-ready workflows combining content and ad insertion, CTS can create AI-driven detection of intros, credit rolls, and ad break candidates, enhanced with weighting algorithms to select the optimal set of ad break points and automatically trigger stream conditioning, transcoding, and packaging. Metadata Enrichment: CTS will automatically generate scene and asset-level metadata and pass it into Cloud Video Platform metadata files, enabling semantic and natural language search capabilities.

Automated Quality Control: CTS will also offer AI-powered virtual eyes-on-glass QC checks, including black screen detection, missing audio identification and other content integrity verifications.

Intelligent Clipping: CTS will also offer natural language query-driven clip identification and selection, allowing editors to find key moments within long-form content.

CTS’ new applications are integrated into CTS’ Cloud Media Processing (CMP) engine, a flexible, programmable workflow orchestration layer. Processors can be inserted as pre-processors, content manipulation steps or post-processors, enabling users to activate individual AI capabilities within their existing workflows without rebuilding their technology stack.

See Comcast Technology Solutions at IBC stand 5.C80.

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