Minnesota Timberwolves, DAZN to Launch New Streaming Offering

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced a new local media rights agreement with DAZN that makes it the new exclusive home for Timberwolves basketball across its local broadcast territory.

The deal creates a new team-branded subscription service. Launching later this summer, it will allow fans to stream Timberwolves games and provide access to broader team content.

Fifteen games will be available for free this season, underscoring the team’s commitment to reaching more fans.

The subscription service will be available throughout the entirety of the Timberwolves' home broadcast territory, which includes full coverage across Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, with partial coverage extending into Kansas and Wisconsin.

The team reported that DAZN’s digital-first viewing experience and multi-device capabilities will allow fans to seamlessly access games, programming, and additional content across smart TVs, mobile devices, web browsers, and partner streaming platforms.

Production for all local game broadcasts, including pregame and postgame coverage, will be provided by the NBA.

“Our commitment to the best possible fan experience is what drives everything we do,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Matthew Caldwell. “With DAZN, we’re delivering on that promise, bringing Timberwolves basketball directly to fans through a modern streaming experience that expands reach with 15 free games and meets fans wherever they are.”

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“The Timberwolves are one of the most exciting young franchises in the NBA, with an incredibly passionate fanbase. We are honored to be their exclusive regional home starting next season and to give fans an easy way to watch the team they love," said Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group. “The NBA is one of the most popular leagues in the world and the Timberwolves are an indelible part. Bringing a team of this calibre onto DAZN is an amazing addition to our growing U.S. sports portfolio. We can’t wait to start serving Timberwolves fans as the team prepares for another incredible season.”

DAZN will deliver live Timberwolves games alongside a broad slate of additional content, giving fans expanded access to live action, pre- and post-game shows, highlights, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and original programming that deepens the fan experience.

DAZN also reported that new interactive features will be launched throughout the season including live in-game fan chats, polls, quizzes, and games.

Available in more than 200 markets worldwide, DAZN has partnerships spanning the NFL, NHL, soccer, boxing, MMA and other major sports leagues, competitions and properties.

Additional details regarding game availability, programming, launch timing and pricing will be announced at a later date.