Encompass Partners with Grass Valley to Launch Altitude Playout Plus

MONTREAL—Encompass Digital Media has launched Altitude Playout Plus, a software-defined channel origination platform it has developed with Grass Valley to help broadcasters manage live, late-changing and complex programming.

Encompass Digital Media provides managed media services to broadcasters, networks, sports leagues, federations, and OTT platforms worldwide, supporting channel origination, content processing, live event distribution and delivery.

The new service combines Encompass’s managed services, Media Cloud and Altitude Flow, with Grass Valley AMPP and Playout X, creating an integrated workflow from media supply chain operations through to channel origination and transmission. Channel 4 has selected Altitude Playout Plus to support its channel portfolio under a new multi-year managed playout agreement, with services scheduled to launch in 2027. Channel 4 is the second major U.K. public broadcaster to select the Encompass and Grass Valley platform, following the successful launch this month, according to the companies.

Altitude Playout Plus has been developed for channels where schedules and content can change close to and during transmission, such as live sports, news and entertainment. Alongside playout, the architecture supports live contribution, event management, recording and fast-turnaround workflows.

Grass Valley’s AMPP provides the software-defined production and playout foundation, with Playout X supporting channel origination. Encompass integrates these capabilities with Altitude Flow, its media supply chain and control platform, while its web-based Playout Director brings together the operational data needed to manage live programming and late changes.

This distributed architecture can be deployed across cloud and on-premises infrastructure and operated from multiple Encompass locations, the companies said. Services for the UK public broadcasters will be delivered from Encompass facilities in London and Riga, providing geographic diversity while giving operational teams flexibility over where resources are deployed.

The architecture also gives Encompass access to additional AMPP applications when specialist capabilities are required. Resources can be introduced according to the requirements of a channel or event rather than maintained permanently for workflows that may only be used periodically.

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Grass Valley says the deployment demonstrates how its Dynamic Media Facility approach supports established broadcast services across hybrid, geographically distributed infrastructure. AMPP applications can operate alongside existing systems and Encompass technology without requiring the service provider or its customers to standardize operations around a single deployment location.

The two companies have completed extensive design work ahead of the Channel 4 transition to ensure the platform meets the broadcaster’s technical and operational requirements.

Visitors to the 2026 IBC Show can learn more about Grass Valley AMPP, Playout X and the Dynamic Media Facility at the company’s booth (9.A01), Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.