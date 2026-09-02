Manfrotto Showcases New Video Support Solutions at IBC 2026

CASSOLA, Italy—Manfrotto has announced that it will showcase its latest video supports at IBC 2026, marking the first exhibition of the new ONE Video Tripod and 502X Fluid Video Head following their launch on September 2nd.

The introduction of ONE Video expands the award-winning Manfrotto ONE platform, joining the existing ONE Photo and ONE Hybrid.

Engineered specifically for professional video production, the ONE Video tripod system combines rapid setup, enhanced torsional rigidity, integrated levelling and compatibility with the Manfrotto XCHANGE ecosystem. The result is a portable support system that delivers the stability, speed and versatility demanded by today's productions.

Complementing the ONE Video Tripod System is the new 502X Fluid Video Head, the latest addition to Manfrotto's Bridging Technology range. Engineered for smooth, precise camera movement, the 502X is designed to meet the needs of professional videographers across a wide range of shooting environments, from commercial productions and documentaries to interviews and live events. Fully compatible with the Manfrotto XCHANGE quick release ecosystem, it enables rapid transitions between tripods, sliders and other support systems, helping crews adapt quickly without disruption.

Visitors to the Manfrotto stand will also have the opportunity to experience the complete ONE tripod platform for the first time. Alongside the ONE Video tripod, the ONE Photo and ONE Hybrid models will be on display, showcasing the full range of support solutions.

"The ONE platform has quickly become a favorite among photographers and hybrid creators, and we're excited to expand the range with a dedicated solution for professional video," said Sofia Braccio, Senior Product Manager at Manfrotto. "Together, the ONE Video tripod and 502X Fluid Video Head combine the speed, precision and flexibility today's productions demand. By offering the 502X both as a standalone fluid head and as part of video kits, we're giving customers the freedom to upgrade their existing support systems or invest in a complete video solution."

During IBC 2026, from September 11 to 14 in Amsterdam, attendees can visit Manfrotto at Stand 13.A05.