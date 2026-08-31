Bridge Technologies Will Show Support for Blackmagic IP10 Codec at IBC2026

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies has announced that its flagship VB440 production probe now supports monitoring of Blackmagic Design's IP10 codec and will provide demos in its booth as well as Blackmagic’s booth at the upcoming 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.

IP10 is Blackmagic's lightweight, low-latency codec designed to address a specific challenge in ST 2110 environments: fitting high-frame-rate Ultra HD video through a 10 GigE connection while maintaining broadcast-quality, 10-bit 4:2:2 colour performance.

With a latency of just eight-pixel samples and an extremely small FPGA footprint, IP10 is license-free and open, allowing broadcasters to deploy ST 2110 workflows without the expense of 25GE or 200GE switching infrastructure. For broadcasters operating in OB trucks, remote locations, or smaller facilities where high-speed network infrastructure is not available, IP10 offers a pragmatic path to uncompressed-quality IP production over widely available 10GE links, Bridge said.

The VB440 itself is equipped with dual 200 GigE interfaces, capable of handling uncompressed ST 2110 streams at the highest data rates. But in contexts where the wider network infrastructure is operating on smaller bandwidth channels—with IP10 being used precisely to address that limitation—the VB440's native support for the codec means engineers can monitor IP10-encoded streams with the same depth of visibility they expect from uncompressed workflows, according to the company. This ensures that even in bandwidth-constrained environments, the VB440 remains a viable and powerful monitoring presence.

Facilities using IP10 as an underlying codec will thus have full access to the extensive range of tools present within the VB440, which itself represents a uniquely powerful production tool that combines both network monitoring and a full suite of practical production tools within a single RU appliance, thus drastically truck roll weight, energy consumption and the cost and space associated with screens and cabling, Bridge said.

The demos will take place at Bridge Technologies stand (Booth 1.A71) and Blackmagic’s (7.C49) during the show.