Elon Musk’s X Launches NFL Gametime on X

NEW YORK—Elon Musk’s social media platform X has launched "NFL Gametime on X," a new fan experience that brings real-time scores and stats, official team content, news, creators and the ongoing NFL conversation together into a single destination that is integrated throughout the platform.

“For years, X has been a key platform for NFL fans to connect, react and engage around every NFL moment,” said Brent Lawton, vice president of media strategy and business development, NFL. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with NFL Gametime on X, allowing our fans to have official scores and stats, team content, and the conversation together in one place.”

Developed in partnership with the NFL and designed by Musk’s SpaceXAI, NFL Gametime on X is designed to bring fans closer than ever to this season’s on-field action. It features two complementary experiences built for avid NFL fans:

NFL Timeline pinned alongside For You and Following tabs at the top of the timeline, fans can follow news, highlights, creator takes and fan reactions all in one prominent feed for the entire season.

Gametime Hub delivers official NFL data alongside the conversation in the NFL Timeline. Fans can track scores and key stats in real time while staying connected to everything happening on X.

The social media platform noted that two out of three U.S. users are already on X and that NFL Gametime on X opens powerful new opportunities for brands and advertisers to reach highly engaged fans from cultural conversation and discovery to real-time engagement during live games.

“NFL Gametime on X turns football fandom into a seamless opportunity for brands,” said Monique Pintarelli, head of global advertising, SpaceXAI. “Advertisers can now reach highly passionate fans across the entire funnel, from awareness and cultural conversation to real-time engagement during live games, all on X. Together with the NFL, we’re giving brands a powerful, authentic way to show up throughout the season.”

NFL Gametime on X is now live. Follow @Sports and @XBusiness for more updates.