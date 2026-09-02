Creative Technology Group Founder Graham Andrews Sets Year-End Exit

LAS VEGAS—Live-events technology firm Creative Technology Group has set a leadership change for next year, with founder and CEO Graham Andrews to step down from day-to-day duties at year-end, succeeded by Tom See as the company’s president.

See, who was most recently chief strategy officer for Live Nation International Venues, the hospitality division of Live Nation Entertainment, joins the NEP Group unit on Sept. 14.

Andrews will join the NEP board as a nonexecutive director effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Creative Technology provides video, audio, lighting and networking solutions for live sports, entertainment and corporate events.

“When I founded Creative Technology 40 years ago, I wasn’t sure where it would take me—but I always knew that, if we were successful, it would be important to develop leaders who, at the right moment, could take our company to the next level,” Andrews said. “This is that moment, for me personally and for CT.”

NEP Group CEO Martin Stewart described Andrews as an “entrepreneur at heart” who has strong insights into what customers want.

“I’m grateful for Graham’s leadership and the legacy he leaves,” Stewart said. “I couldn’t be more pleased that we’ll continue to benefit from his perspective as a board member next year.”

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At Live Nation, See led a hospitality division that comprised more than 120 venues, 15,000 events per year and more than 30,000 employees. From 2015 to 2021, he was president of Live Nation Ampitheaters, overseeing facilities, operations and marketing for more than 50 venues.

“I have tremendous respect for Graham and the legacy he’s built at Creative Technology,” See said. “What he and the team have created is incredibly special—a company with world-class capabilities, deep client relationships and a culture built around delivering at the highest level. I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on that foundation and excited about what we can accomplish together in the next chapter of CT’s growth.”

For more on Creative Technology, visit its website or the NEP Group website.