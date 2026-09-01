Sony Launches 100+ FAST Channels on Playstation 5 in the U.S.

CULVER CITY, Calif.—Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has launched a new advertising-supported entertainment offering for PlayStation 5 users in the U.S., with Canada to follow. As part of the launch SPT will offer more than 100 FAST channels and a growing selection of free on-demand programming, all accessible natively on the PlayStation 5 console. This will expand to Bravia televisions later this year.

“PlayStation is a place where millions of people come to play, connect and be entertained. By adding premium linear and on-demand programming, we're creating an even richer entertainment experience for users,” said Peter Wood, executive vice president, Consumer Platforms and Services, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “This launch also enables brands to connect with a highly engaged audience through thoughtfully integrated entertainment experiences, creating long-term value for advertisers, content partners and consumers alike.”

The free streaming content launched on Sept. 1 on PlayStation 5 consoles in the new Live TV on PS5 destination, bringing together free ad-supported linear channels and on-demand programming from many of the world's leading media brands alongside content from across Sony's entertainment portfolio. Designed to extend the PlayStation experience, the destination gives users even more ways to enjoy great entertainment through programming centered on popular genres, franchises, fandoms and live events.

At launch, the experience features content from ABC News, A+E Global Media™, AMC Global Media, Amazon MGM Studios, ESPN, Fox, Lionsgate, NASCAR, NBCUniversal, NFL Channel, Radial Entertainment, UFC, and more.

Among the channels are ABC News Live and ESPN8: The Ocho from Disney; Fox Sports, Fox Weather and LiveNOW from Fox; Ice Road Truckers from A+E’s HISTORY; NBC News Now and NBC Sports Now; and NFL Channel, the NFL’s free, 24/7 channel featuring live game-day coverage, game replays, original programming and more.

It also includes exclusive and custom-programmed channels, such as esports broadcaster eCLUTCH's North American debut, Spotify's The Ringer, dedicated Community and The Shield channels, Sony One's Action Hits and Horror Hits (featuring Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's Terror Tuesdays and Weird Wednesday series), and two Crunchyroll anime channels created exclusively for Live TV.

Spanning live news, sports and reality to blockbuster movies, hit television and digital creator content, the lineup offers something for every type of viewer.

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Highlights include popular series such as “Hot Ones,” “Wicked Tuna,” and “The Walking Dead,” alongside such films as “The Hunger Games,” “Elysium,” “Hancock,” “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” and “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.”

Anime is also part of the offering, featuring globally recognized franchises including “My Hero Academia,” “Naruto,” “Hunter x Hunter,” and “Sailor Moon,” along with a dedicated “Black Clover” channel created in partnership with Crunchyroll.

The launch also unlocks a new premium advertising environment across PlayStation consoles and Bravia televisions. For the first time, brands can reach highly engaged PlayStation 5 users—and later this year, viewers on Bravia televisions—through an advertising-supported entertainment destination integrated directly into PlayStation 5 consoles and, later, Bravia televisions, creating new opportunities for advertisers and content partners alike. At launch, the advertising experience will feature Publica and PubMatic as core ad technology partners, bringing hundreds of Fortune and Nielsen top advertisers to their audiences.